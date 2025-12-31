Austin Peay hosts North Florida following Oriol’s 24-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (2-11) at Austin Peay Governors (6-5) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits…

North Florida Ospreys (2-11) at Austin Peay Governors (6-5)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Austin Peay after Kamrin Oriol scored 24 points in North Florida’s 90-82 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Governors are 4-0 in home games. Austin Peay ranks fourth in the ASUN with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate McCubbin averaging 5.1.

The Ospreys are 0-7 in road games. North Florida ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Austin Peay is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 50.3% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Austin Peay gives up.

The Governors and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyree Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Governors. Collin Parker is averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Oriol averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 77.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

