Austin Peay faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Parker’s 29-point game

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Collin Parker scored 29 points in Austin Peay’s 96-84 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Vaqueros have gone 1-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Governors are 2-4 on the road. Austin Peay has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 9.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.4 points for the Vaqueros. Dane Christensen is averaging 6.1 points.

Parker is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.