Austin Parks, London Praytor lead Toledo over D-II’s Central State (Ohio) 102-58

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Austin Parks and London Praytor posted double-doubles to power Toledo to a 102-58 victory over Division II member Central State (Ohio) on Monday night.

Parks finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, adding three blocks for the Rockets (5-3). Praytor totaled 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting with 12 rebounds. Will James Jr. hit 5 of 9 shots and scored 12.

Armoni Portis led the Marauders with 11 points.

Toledo took the lead with 19:45 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Parks led their team in scoring with 22 points in the first half to help put them up 46-21 at the break.

