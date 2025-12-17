Ausar with 22, Baker-Mazara with 20 power USC in 97-70 victory over UTSA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC’s high-scoring duo of Ezra Ausar and Chad Baker-Mazara combined for 42 points and the Trojans…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC’s high-scoring duo of Ezra Ausar and Chad Baker-Mazara combined for 42 points and the Trojans scored 57 points in the second half of a 97-70 victory over UTSA on Wednesday night.

Ausar made 9 of 13 shots, scoring 22 points to go with 10 rebounds. He fouled out with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. Baker-Mazara had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Coming in, Baker-Mazara was averaging 21.6 points per game and Ausar 16.8.

There were nine ties and seven lead changes in the first half and UTSA led 31-27 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. USC bounced back and finished the half on a 13-0 run for a 40-31 lead at the break.

USC did not allow consecutive baskets in the first 13 1/2 minutes of the second half. The Trojans led 84-55 before Jamir Simpson scored five straight points for the Roadrunners.

Ryan Cornish scored 18 points, Jacob Cofie 12 and reserve Jordan Marsh 11 for the Trojans (11-1).

Simpson and Brent Moss each scored 16 points and Kaidon Rayfield had 14 points for the Roadrunners (4-7).

USC announced on Wednesday that Rodney Rice will have surgery on his injured right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season. Rice was injured in USC’s victory over Seton Hall on Nov. 25.

Up next

USC: The Trojans’ scheduled home game against Brown on Sunday has been canceled. The Trojans will instead play UC Santa Cruz.

UTSA: Seattle visits on Monday.

