Auburn center Emeka Opurum to miss the rest of the season with a medical condition

ATLANTA (AP) — Auburn center Emeka Opurum will miss the rest of the season with a medical condition.

Coach Steven Pearl made the announcement on Saturday before the No. 21 Tigers beat Chattanooga 92-78 in Atlanta. He did not disclose the specifics of Opurum’s condition.

The 7-foot sophomore from Nigeria joined the Tigers as a transfer from Butler Community College in Kansas. He played in six games, averaging 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1 block in 9.6 minutes a game.

“Everybody had a heavy heart because they feel for him,” Pearl said after the game. “He worked his tail off to go from Africa to junior college and now to Auburn. For him to not finish out the season was tough on everybody.

“Hopefully he has a phenomenal comeback story.”

