Atlason scores 19 off the bench, Miami (OH) defeats Eastern Kentucky 79-69

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Almar Atlason’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Miami (OH) to a 79-69 victory…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Almar Atlason’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Miami (OH) to a 79-69 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Atlason went 8 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the RedHawks (9-0). Antwone Woolfolk added 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Brant Byers had 15 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Juan Cranford Jr. led the way for the Colonels (2-8) with 18 points. Jackson Holt added 11 points and two steals for Eastern Kentucky. Austin Ball also had 10 points.

Miami took the lead with 13:22 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Woolfolk led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-25 at the break. Atlason scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Miami to a 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.