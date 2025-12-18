Atkins and Florida International host Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (7-3, 2-1 Horizon) at Florida International Panthers (5-3) Miami; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-3, 2-1 Horizon) at Florida International Panthers (5-3)

Miami; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces Youngstown State after Parris Atkins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 80-63 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Panthers are 4-0 on their home court. Florida International is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Penguins are 4-2 on the road. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 2.8.

Florida International averages 75.0 points, 17.0 more per game than the 58.0 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Collins is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Atkins is averaging 17.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 34.2%.

Casey Santoro is averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds for the Penguins. Erica King is averaging 10.1 points.

