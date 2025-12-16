Atamah leads Northwestern State against No. 2 Texas after 20-point performance

Northwestern State Lady Demons (5-4, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (12-0, 1-0 SEC) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (5-4, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (12-0, 1-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits No. 2 Texas after Vernell Atamah scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 65-58 win against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Longhorns have gone 8-0 in home games. Texas averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lady Demons have gone 3-2 away from home. Northwestern State is third in the Southland allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Texas scores 93.0 points, 31.0 more per game than the 62.0 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Atamah is shooting 46.6% and averaging 21.1 points for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 8.9 points.

