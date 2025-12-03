Asa Thomas’ 21 points help Furman down Elon 97-88

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas’ 21 points helped Furman defeat Elon 97-88 on Wednesday. Thomas shot 6 for 12…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas’ 21 points helped Furman defeat Elon 97-88 on Wednesday.

Thomas shot 6 for 12 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (5-4). Cooper Bowser scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ben Vanderwal finished 6 of 7 from the field and scored 13 points.

The Phoenix (4-4) were led in scoring by Chandler Cuthrell, who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Elon got 21 points from Randall Pettus II and 12 points from Ja’Juan Carr.

A 14-0 Furman run in the first half narrowed Elon’s lead to two points. The teams entered the break tied at 44-44, while Thomas led their club in scoring with 12 points. Furman took the lead for good with 14:32 remaining in the second half on a dunk from Bowser to make it a 55-54 game.

