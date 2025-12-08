Arnolie leads Brown against Merrimack after 21-point game

Brown Bears (6-4) at Merrimack Warriors (3-5) North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Merrimack after…

Brown Bears (6-4) at Merrimack Warriors (3-5)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Merrimack after Grace Arnolie scored 21 points in Brown’s 53-48 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Warriors are 2-1 in home games. Merrimack has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 3-4 on the road. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 61.3 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

Merrimack averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 61.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 69.5 Merrimack gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Fiore is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 10.0 points.

Alyssa Moreland is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. Arnolie is averaging 17.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

