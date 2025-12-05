Army takes home win streak into matchup with UMass

UMass Minutewomen (7-0) at Army Black Knights (6-2) West Point, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army will…

UMass Minutewomen (7-0) at Army Black Knights (6-2)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Black Knights face UMass.

The Black Knights have gone 3-0 at home. Army averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 3-0 on the road. UMass is fourth in the MAC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Army averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Kya Smith is shooting 60.3% and averaging 16.0 points.

Yahmani McKayle is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 15.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.