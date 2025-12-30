Army hosts Lehigh following Fandre’s 24-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-7) at Army Black Knights (9-2) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-7) at Army Black Knights (9-2)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Army after Lily Fandre scored 24 points in Lehigh’s 75-67 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Black Knights have gone 5-0 in home games. Army averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Reese Ericson with 3.5.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-5 away from home. Lehigh gives up 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Army averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 3.1 per game Army allows.

The Black Knights and Mountain Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ericson is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists. Kya Smith is averaging 16.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Gracyn Lovette is averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Jessie Ozzauto is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.