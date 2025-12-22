Army hosts Binghamton after Quigley’s 24-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (3-10) at Army Black Knights (5-7) West Point, New York; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-10) at Army Black Knights (5-7)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Army after Jeremiah Quigley scored 24 points in Binghamton’s 82-61 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Black Knights are 3-3 in home games. Army is second in the Patriot League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Eli averaging 1.6.

The Bearcats have gone 0-6 away from home. Binghamton ranks ninth in the America East shooting 28.7% from 3-point range.

Army averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 65.0 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Army gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Black Knights. Jacen Holloway is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Demetrius Lilley is scoring 14.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bearcats. Quigley is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.