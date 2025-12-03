Arkansas visits SMU following King’s 23-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) at SMU Mustangs (3-5) Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Arkansas after Zahra King…

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) at SMU Mustangs (3-5)

Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Arkansas after Zahra King scored 23 points in SMU’s 83-70 win over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Mustangs are 2-2 on their home court. SMU is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks are 0-1 on the road. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

SMU averages 68.6 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 67.6 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is shooting 35.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Mustangs. King is averaging 14.6 points.

Taleyah Jones is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Bonnie Deas is averaging 12.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.