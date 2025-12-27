Arkansas State visits Lawrence and Arkansas

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Arkansas State after Jenna Lawrence scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 82-73 win against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Razorbacks are 8-1 on their home court. Arkansas ranks third in the SEC with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bonnie Deas averaging 6.5.

The Red Wolves are 2-2 in road games. Arkansas State averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Arkansas is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State scores 9.1 more points per game (76.2) than Arkansas gives up (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deas is averaging 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Razorbacks. Lawrence is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 15.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

