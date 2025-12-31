Arkansas State visits Johnson and Southern Miss

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State after Jakayla Johnson scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 76-58 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Lady Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 5.1.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.2 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 3.9.

Southern Miss averages 78.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 67.1 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 7.1 more points per game (76.5) than Southern Miss gives up (69.4).

The Lady Eagles and Red Wolves face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Carly Keats is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 15.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

