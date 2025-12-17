Arkansas State visits Drone and Texas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) at Texas State Bobcats (7-5) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) at Texas State Bobcats (7-5)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Arkansas State after Mark Drone scored 23 points in Texas State’s 86-83 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Bobcats are 7-0 on their home court. Texas State is the top team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Red Wolves are 3-4 on the road. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 80.4 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Texas State scores 74.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 79.4 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Red Wolves square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drone is averaging 13.2 points for the Bobcats. Dimp Pernell is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chandler Jackson is averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Red Wolves. TJ Caldwell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

