Arkansas State plays South Alabama, seeks 8th straight win

South Alabama Jaguars (7-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

South Alabama Jaguars (7-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-3, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Red Wolves take on South Alabama.

The Red Wolves are 5-1 on their home court. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 3.8.

The Jaguars are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas State scores 76.3 points, 10.6 more per game than the 65.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The Red Wolves and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging seven points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Wolves. Zyion Shannon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chrysta Narcisse is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 14.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.