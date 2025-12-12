Arkansas State plays Rice on 4-game win streak

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3) at Rice Owls (4-6) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will try…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-3) at Rice Owls (4-6)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Red Wolves take on Rice.

The Owls are 3-2 in home games. Rice is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Wolves are 3-3 on the road. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 7.4.

Rice averages 75.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 79.6 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State scores 7.6 more points per game (80.8) than Rice gives up to opponents (73.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Owls. Jalen Smith is averaging 12.3 points.

TJ Caldwell is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.0 points for the Red Wolves. Jaxon Ellingsworth is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.