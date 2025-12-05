Arkansas State hosts UT Martin following Thompson’s 21-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin…

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Arkansas State after Zy Thompson scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 63-60 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-1 in home games. Arkansas State scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-3 on the road. UT Martin has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas State scores 73.6 points, 13.3 more per game than the 60.3 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Red Wolves. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Kenley McCarn is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Skyhawks. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

