Arkansas State faces Little Rock on 3-game win streak

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Little Rock Trojans (2-6) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Little Rock Trojans (2-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Red Wolves take on Little Rock.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 in home games. Little Rock allows 77.4 points and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 2-3 in road games. Arkansas State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Little Rock’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (50.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Braxton Bayless is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

TJ Caldwell is averaging 11.2 points for the Red Wolves. Chandler Jackson is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.