Arkansas State defeats Little Rock 90-78

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — TJ Caldwell scored 19 points as Arkansas State beat Little Rock 90-78 on Saturday night.

Caldwell added three blocks for the Red Wolves (7-3). Fredy-Salam Sylla scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Kyle Hayman shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Trojans (2-7) were led by Johnathan Lawson, who recorded 33 points and two steals. Kachi Nzeh added 30 points and four blocks for Little Rock. Braxton Bayless finished with 13 points, eight assists and two steals.

