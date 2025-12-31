Arkansas hosts Blakes and No. 12 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Vanderbilt faces Arkansas…

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Vanderbilt faces Arkansas after Mikayla Blakes scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 109-50 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-2 in home games. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 41.5 rebounds. Bonnie Deas paces the Razorbacks with 10.5 boards.

The Commodores are 2-0 in road games. Vanderbilt is 12-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas averages 78.5 points, 24.5 more per game than the 54.0 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arkansas allows.

The Razorbacks and Commodores face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Blakes is scoring 23.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 14.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

