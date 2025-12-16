Arkansas hosts Bennett and UMKC

UMKC Roos (1-8) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays Arkansas after Emani…

UMKC Roos (1-8) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays Arkansas after Emani Bennett scored 27 points in UMKC’s 64-58 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-1 in home games. Arkansas averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Roos are 0-4 on the road. UMKC is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Arkansas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bennett is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Roos. Elauni Bennett is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.

