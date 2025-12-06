Arkansas and Jackson State to meet in cross-conference contest

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bonnie Deas and…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bonnie Deas and Arkansas host Leianya Massenat and Jackson State in non-conference action.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-1 in home games. Arkansas ranks fourth in the SEC with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Deas averaging 6.2.

The Lady Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mikayla Brown averaging 5.0.

Arkansas averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 71.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 68.6 Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Deas is averaging 12.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 31.7%.

Rhema Pegues is averaging 11.7 points for the Lady Tigers. Massenat is averaging 11 points.

