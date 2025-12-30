Arizona State visits Utah after White’s 26-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-3, 1-0 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 4…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-3, 1-0 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Arizona State after Lani White scored 26 points in Utah’s 63-62 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Utes are 6-1 in home games. Utah scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Utah averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 10.2 more points per game (70.1) than Utah gives up (59.9).

The Utes and Sun Devils meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McKinna Brackens is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Gabby Elliott is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 10-0, averaging 68.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

