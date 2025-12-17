Arizona State visits UCLA after Bilodeau’s 24-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Arizona State after Tyler Bilodeau scored 24 points in UCLA’s 82-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Bruins have gone 6-0 in home games. UCLA is third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 1-0 on the road. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

UCLA makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Arizona State scores 14.0 more points per game (80.7) than UCLA gives up to opponents (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bilodeau is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 12.2 points.

Moe Odum is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.7 points, six assists and 1.7 steals. Anthony Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.