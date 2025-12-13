Arizona State visits Bolden and Oregon State

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-0) at Oregon State Beavers (6-4) Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-0) at Oregon State Beavers (6-4)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Arizona State after Tiara Bolden scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 69-53 victory over the Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves.

The Beavers have gone 6-1 in home games. Oregon State averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sun Devils are 3-0 on the road. Arizona State scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 17.3 points per game.

Oregon State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Jenna Villa is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.3 points.

Gabby Elliott is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.