Arizona State visits Bilodeau and UCLA

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on Arizona State after Tyler Bilodeau scored 24 points in UCLA’s 82-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA ranks third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 1-0 on the road. Arizona State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State scores 14.0 more points per game (80.7) than UCLA gives up (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bilodeau is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.2%.

Moe Odum averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.