Arizona State Sun Devils face the San Francisco Dons on 9-game win streak

San Francisco Dons (6-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State comes into a matchup with San Francisco as winners of nine games in a row.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-0 in home games. Arizona State has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dons are 1-1 on the road. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

Arizona State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). San Francisco averages 20.4 more points per game (74.4) than Arizona State gives up to opponents (54.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marley Washenitz averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Gabby Elliott is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.6 points.

Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 62.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 8.8 points.

