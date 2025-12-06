Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oklahoma Sooners square off in Phoenix, Arizona

Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -3.5; over/under…

Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Arizona State play at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Sun Devils are 6-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Sooners are 6-2 in non-conference play. Oklahoma averages 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Arizona State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Oklahoma averages 9.9 more points per game (86.5) than Arizona State gives up (76.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Bryce Ford is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Nijel Pack is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Tae Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.