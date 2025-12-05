Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oklahoma Sooners meet in Phoenix, Arizona

Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Oklahoma…

Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Oklahoma in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Sun Devils are 6-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Sooners are 6-2 in non-conference play. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the SEC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tae Davis averaging 3.9.

Arizona State averages 80.9 points, 7.3 more per game than the 73.6 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 9.9 more points per game (86.5) than Arizona State allows (76.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 52.5%.

Nijel Pack is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Davis is averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

