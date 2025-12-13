Arizona State rallies from 19 down to beat Santa Clara 82-79 after Hurley ejected in first half

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona State overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half after coach Bobby Hurley was ejected…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona State overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half after coach Bobby Hurley was ejected in the final seconds of the first half, and the Sun Devils beat Santa Clara 82-79 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Classic at Lee’s Family Forum.

Santa Clara (8-3) never trailed in taking a 55-38 lead into halftime after Christian Hammond scored six points in the final four seconds on four free throws and a layup after Hurley was tagged with two technical fouls and ejected.

The Broncos took their largest lead at 60-41 less than two minutes into the second half and they had a 15-point lead with 15 minutes remaining before going scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

Arizona State (9-2) put together a 14-0 run before Bukky Oboye scored for Santa Clara. Marcus Adams Jr. answered with a 3-pointer to tie it 66-all with 8:16 left.

Diop dunked after making two free throws following a Broncos’ turnover to give Arizona State its first lead, and the Sun Devils stayed in front over the final 7:40.

Diop made 6 of 10 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Johnson shot 3 for 5 with a 3-pointer and went 8 for 9 at the free-throw line.

Andrija Grbovic hit three 3-pointers and scored 13, while Maurice Odum pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals for ASU.

Hammond sank four 3-pointers and scored 22 to lead the Broncos. Elijah Mahi totaled 17 points and six rebounds. Sash Gavalyugov added 12 points off the bench and Oboye scored 10 before fouling out.

Arizona State: At No. 25 UCLA on Wednesday.

Santa Clara: Hosts North Texas on Wednesday.

