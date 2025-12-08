Arizona State hosts Davidson and Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Arizona State after Zack Davidson scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 69-68 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-1 in home games. Arizona State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lumberjacks are 0-2 on the road. Northern Arizona is seventh in the Big Sky with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 6.3.

Arizona State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Northern Arizona has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 53.6%.

Davidson is averaging 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

