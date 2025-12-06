Arizona and New Mexico set for cross-conference game

New Mexico Lobos (6-3) at Arizona Wildcats (6-1) Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and New Mexico…

New Mexico Lobos (6-3) at Arizona Wildcats (6-1)

Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and New Mexico square off in non-conference action.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Arizona has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lobos are 1-1 on the road. New Mexico scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Arizona’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Daniah Trammell is shooting 56.3% and averaging 12.6 points.

Destinee Hooks is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Nayli Padilla is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

