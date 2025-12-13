Argabright scores 18, Richmond defeats Southern Illinois 93-84 in OT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Aiden Argabright scored 18 points, including nine in overtime, and Richmond beat Southern Illinois 93-84 on…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Aiden Argabright scored 18 points, including nine in overtime, and Richmond beat Southern Illinois 93-84 on Saturday.

Argabright shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Spiders (9-1). Will Johnston added 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jonathan Beagle shot 7 of 10 from the field and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Rolyns Aligbe led the way for the Salukis (6-5) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Southern Illinois also got 17 points, four assists and two steals from Quel’Ron House. Jalen Haynes also put up 12 points and four assists.

Richmond went into halftime trailing 36-32. Richmond pulled off the victory after a 16-0 second-half run erased a nine-point deficit and gave the Spiders the lead at 57-50 with 9:55 remaining. Johnston scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

