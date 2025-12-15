Archie leads McNeese against Houston Christian after 24-point game

McNeese Cowboys (9-2, 2-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-5, 1-1 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (9-2, 2-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-5, 1-1 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Houston Christian after Tyshawn Archie scored 24 points in McNeese’s 102-66 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Huskies are 3-1 in home games. Houston Christian is fifth in the Southland with 15.8 assists per game led by Kylin Green averaging 6.2.

The Cowboys are 2-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). McNeese scores 16.7 more points per game (88.9) than Houston Christian gives up (72.2).

The Huskies and Cowboys square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3%.

Jacolb Cole is averaging 6.5 points for the Cowboys. Larry Johnson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.