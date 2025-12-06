Aranguren scores 20 as George Washington beats William & Mary 99-86

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jean Aranguren scored 20 points off of the bench to lead George Washington over William & Mary…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jean Aranguren scored 20 points off of the bench to lead George Washington over William & Mary 99-86 on Saturday.

Aranguren also contributed five assists for the Revolutionaries (8-2). Rafael Castro added 18 points while going 7 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Tyrone Marshall had 15 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

Kilian Brockhoff led the Tribe (8-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi added 13 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for William & Mary. Cade Haskins had 12 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Tribe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

