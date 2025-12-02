Appelhans scores 30 points, Drake downs Western Illinois 108-57

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Braden Appelhans made 10 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead Drake over Western Illinois…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Braden Appelhans made 10 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead Drake over Western Illinois 108-57 on Tuesday night.

Jaehshon Thomas shot 9 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 22 points for the Bulldogs (6-3). Jalen Quinn scored 17 points.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Leathernecks (2-7) with 21 points and three steals. Western Illinois also got nine points from Antwaun Massey. Tyran Cook finished with seven points.

Quinn scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Bulldogs up 54-28 at the break. Drake pulled away with a 20-1 run in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

