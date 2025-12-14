Appalachian State wins 86-78 in OT over High Point

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo Dodd’s 25 points helped Appalachian State defeat High Point 86-78 in overtime on Sunday. Dodd…

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo Dodd’s 25 points helped Appalachian State defeat High Point 86-78 in overtime on Sunday.

Dodd also contributed seven rebounds and seven assists for the Mountaineers (7-5). Kasen Jennings scored 21 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added seven rebounds. Luke Wilson had 19 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line and had 10 rebounds. Eren Banks scored 14 points.

The Panthers (8-3) were led by Terry Anderson, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Rob Martin added 12 points for High Point. Cam’Ron Fletcher also put up 10 points and 10 rebounds. Conrad Martinez had 10 points and 11 assists. Braden Hausen also scored 10 points.

The game was tied at 71 at the end of regulation.

