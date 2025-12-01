Appalachian State visits Gardner-Webb following Mitchell’s 21-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-7) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-7)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Gardner-Webb after Daisia Mitchell scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 66-38 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Gardner-Webb has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 on the road. Appalachian State has a 5-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gardner-Webb averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelyn Acker is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 8.8 points. Nyla Walker is shooting 36.4% and averaging 11.6 points.

Mitchell is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Emma Smith is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.