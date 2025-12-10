Appalachian State visits East Carolina following Riley’s 25-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) at East Carolina Pirates (3-6) Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) at East Carolina Pirates (3-6)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Appalachian State after Joran Riley scored 25 points in East Carolina’s 82-78 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Pirates have gone 3-2 in home games. East Carolina gives up 78.0 points and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-3 away from home. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

East Carolina averages 68.9 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 67.2 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 52.7%.

Kasen Jennings is averaging 14.5 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.