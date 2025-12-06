Appalachian State plays Clemson on 3-game win streak

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2) at Clemson Tigers (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2) at Clemson Tigers (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Clemson.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Clemson scores 64.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 on the road. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Emma Smith averaging 4.5.

Clemson scores 64.7 points, 12.8 more per game than the 51.9 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Moore is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 11.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.2%.

Daisia Mitchell is averaging 10.4 points for the Mountaineers. Smith is averaging 9.5 points.

