Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) Hickory, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

High Point Panthers (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5)

Hickory, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Appalachian State square off in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers are 6-5 in non-conference play. Appalachian State has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 8-2 in non-conference play. High Point is third in the Big South allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Appalachian State averages 73.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.9 High Point allows. High Point averages 26.3 more points per game (92.3) than Appalachian State allows (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Mountaineers. Jalen Tot is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 15.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.