Appalachian State Mountaineers and the High Point Panthers play in Hickory, North Carolina

High Point Panthers (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) Hickory, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

High Point Panthers (8-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5)

Hickory, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Appalachian State meet at Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers are 6-5 in non-conference play. Appalachian State is fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Luke Wilson paces the Mountaineers with 5.7 boards.

The Panthers have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. High Point is second in the Big South with 16.9 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 4.6.

Appalachian State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). High Point averages 26.3 more points per game (92.3) than Appalachian State gives up to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Wilson is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Martin is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.