AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 10 Iowa State’s Audi Crooks

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 7 of the season:

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

The junior center finished with 41 points, tying Lindsey Wilson for the most points scored by a Cyclone in a regular season Big 12 game, in a win over Kansas. It was her fourth straight game with at least 30 points, becoming just the fifth player in the last 15 years to do so in women’s college basketball. Crooks is now the only player with multiple 40 point games this season (3).

Runner-up

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame. The junior guard had her second career triple-double in a rout of Bellarmine. Hidalgo became the first Irish player and just the third Atlantic Coast Conference player all-time to record a 30-point triple-double when she had 30 points, 13 steals and 10 assists in the victory.

Honorable mention

Joyce Edwards, No. 3 South Carolina; Yarden Garzon, No. 7 Maryland; Sarah Strong, No. 1 UConn.

Keep an eye on

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson had a career-high 41 points in a win over Winthrop. She knocked down 10 3-pointers — the most by an ACC player since 2021. It was also the most in program history.

