Antonio Munoz scores 23 to lead Grambling 81-72 over Hampton

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Antonio Munoz poured in 23 points to lead Grambling 81-72 past Hampton on Friday.

Munoz added five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals for the Tigers (5-6). Jamil Muttilib scored 19 points while going 7 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Derrius Ward shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points and four assists off the bench.

The Pirates (6-7) were led by Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, who recorded 22 points, five assists and two steals. Xzavier Long added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Christian Watson finished with 10 points.

Grambling took the lead with 18:06 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Munoz led with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-33 at the break. Grambling used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 63-48 with 8:39 left in the half before finishing off the win.

