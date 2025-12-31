Anderson’s 14 help North Dakota State take down South Dakota 84-61

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Treyson Anderson had 14 points in North Dakota State’s 84-61 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday.…

Anderson had five rebounds for the Bison (11-5, 1-0 Summit League). Trevian Carson scored 13 points and added seven rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. Tay Smith had 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Coyotes (8-8, 0-1) were led by Isaac Bruns, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Uzziah Buntyn added 15 points and two steals for South Dakota. Cameron Fens also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

