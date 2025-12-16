Anderson, Texas State Bobcats to host Price and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-9) at Texas State Bobcats (3-6) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kyra Anderson…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-9) at Texas State Bobcats (3-6)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyra Anderson and Texas State host Amijah Price and Louisiana in Sun Belt play.

The Bobcats are 2-3 on their home court. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-3 away from home. Louisiana is 0-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas State is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bobcats. Kyla McBride is averaging 5.3 points.

Mikaylah Manley is averaging 11.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Price is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.