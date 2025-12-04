Anderson leads Xavier against Cincinnati after 28-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (6-3) Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Cincinnati after Roddie Anderson…

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-2) at Xavier Musketeers (6-3)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Cincinnati after Roddie Anderson III scored 28 points in Xavier’s 96-74 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Musketeers have gone 5-1 at home. Xavier scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Bearcats play their first true road game after going 6-2 to begin the season. Cincinnati is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Xavier averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Day Day Thomas averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Shon Abaev is averaging 11.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

